Tencent Cloud launches its deepfake creation tool  

Tencent Cloud, a cloud service provider branch of China-based technology platform Tencent launched its new digital human production platform that will users to create deepfakes of anyone, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that the deepfakes will be created with the reference from a three-minute video and about 100-sentence voice messages.

Sources revealed that Tencent Cloud’s deepfake generator will use its own artificial intelligence (AI) methods for recreating fake videos of people. It is believed that with the help of deepfake videos fraud actions have taken place by impersonating prominent faces for misleading investors, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla, had tweeted about the increasing rate of deepfakes which involved him for promoting crypto-based fraud activities. Reportedly, the deepfake creation service costs roughly 1,000 yuan or $145 billion, added Cointelegraph.

As reported by Cointelegraph, The Register, a news platform, mentioned that by improving Tencent deepfakes could be made in languages such as Chinese and English. Experts believe that deepfakes will offer the creation of digital humans in 3D realistic, 3D semi-realistic, 3D cartoon, 2D real person and 2D cartoon, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read Bitcoin Ordinals to boost the scope of mining and investing in Bitcoin

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn