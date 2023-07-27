Onmeta concludes registration with Indian Finance Ministry’s Financial Intelligence Unit

Onmeta, a fiat solution provider, has announced that it has registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Finance Ministry of Government of India.

According to an official release, Onmeta has a one-time KYC process. The provider seems to have also established an AML policy, including sanctions screening that identifies and reports transactions to the FIU. Reportedly, the platform maintains all the client-based information.

“We’re looking forward to announcing Onmeta’s registration under FIU. We extend our appreciation to the Indian government for their support in fostering a regulated environment that aims to promote innovation and industry growth,” Bharath T, co-founder, Onmeta, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn