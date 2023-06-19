scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

IMF working hard on global CBDC platform concept, Georgieva says￼

It’s believed that such a platform would avoid an underutilisation of CBDCs

Written by Bloomberg
Ten central banks out of 14 are exploring issuing a national digital tender
Ten central banks out of 14 are exploring issuing a national digital tender

The International Monetary Fund is “working hard” on a concept of a global infrastructure that would ensure interoperability of settlements between digital currencies issued by national central banks.

Such a platform would avoid an underutilization of so-called CBDCs, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told a conference in Rabat, Morocco.

“We are working on a principle of interoperability,” she said. Such a concept would involve a shared infrastructure that would avoid the emergence of “settlement blocks,” which is the “last thing we want” to avoid further economic fragmentation, Georgieva said.

Also Read

Driven by a declining use of cash and a rising interest in crypto assets, many monetary policy institutions have been exploring the possibilities of central-bank issued digital currencies.

Also Read

Ten central banks — out of 14 that are exploring issuing a national digital tender — are “already crossing the finish line,” she said, adding that there’s “a lot that is still not decided” on regulating and organizing CBDCs. 

“We will pursue relentlessly together” the development of CBDCs, Georgieva said.

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
digital currency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-06-2023 at 19:10 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS