Emids to launch generative AI platform ‘EPulseAI’ for  healthcare industry

EPulseAI is a purpose-built solution that empowers healthcare enterprises

Written by FE Digital Currency
‘EPulseAI’ is a generative AI platform for the healthcare industry
According to an official release, Emids, a technology-led transformation and digital engineering solution, for the healthcare and life sciences industry, announced the launch of ‘EPulseAI’, a generative AI platform, for the Healthcare industry. EPulseAI by Emids might enhance productivity across the entire product development lifecycle by about 50%.  

Supposedly, the integration of EPulseAI into the product development process can enable better products that can improve the quality of medical care, enhance patient outcomes, and elevate customer experience.

It is expected that “EPulseAI is a purpose-built solution that empowers Healthcare enterprises to accelerate and expand their Generative AI capabilities,” said Sean Narayanan, Chief Executive Officer, Emids, explained.

It is expected that with EPulseAI clients might be able to uncover the potential of Generative AI and adapt to its ways of working specifically for healthcare. Furthermore, “These solutions might be able to ensure generative AI adoption, improve product development journey, bridge the gap between data availability and actionable insights”,  Sean Narayanan, concluded.

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 19:17 IST

