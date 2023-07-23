Bitcoin’s investment potential in India: Balancing risk and rewards

By Roshan Aslam

2023 has been quite a year for Bitcoin. Recovering from the crypto winter last year, Bitcoin has seen a recovery in price and more importantly, been making waves with increased institutional adoption globally.

In India too, we have seen how the increasing trend of investors increasingly discussing and exploring the investment potential of Bitcoin. There is also a growing ecosystem of investors, companies and other stakeholders who are embracing the Bitcoin bandwagon.



Like any other investment, Bitcoin carries its share of risks and rewards. Let’s try and understand them more in detail:

Growing Acceptance and Adoption:

Bitcoin has witnessed a growing acceptance and adoption in India over the past few years. With a vast young population, increasing internet penetration, and a surge in smartphone usage, the country presents a fertile ground for Bitcoin.

In spite of the changes in taxation and legality of the asset in the country from time to time, there has always been strong interest from Indians toward Bitcoin.

Regulatory Uncertainty:

One of the significant factors influencing Bitcoin’s investment potential in India is the regulatory landscape. Veteran Indian crypto investors would be quick to tell you about the topsy-turvy curve the asset has seen in terms of regulations. In 2018, RBI came out with a circular restraining banks, NBFCs and payment system providers from dealing with virtual currencies and providing services to crypto exchanges, which was reversed in 2020 by the Supreme Court, who declared the RBI circular unconstitutional.

While the Indian government has expressed interest in exploring the potential benefits of digital assets with talks of a Crypto Bill, there is still no comprehensive regulatory framework in place. This regulatory uncertainty can lead to fluctuations in the market sentiment and potential risks for investors.

It is crucial for investors to stay updated on the latest developments, regulations and tax rules to make informed investment decisions.

Potential for High Returns:

Bitcoin has gained a reputation for its potential to generate high returns over relatively short periods. The limited supply coupled with increasing demand has led to significant price appreciation over time.

In fact, it was the best performing asset of the past decade and has gained over 80% this year alone. While the volatility is definitely a matter of concern especially for short-term investors, the fact remains that there are very few assets that can produce these kinds of returns over the long term.

Bitcoin’s Fundamental Value:

While Bitcoin does not have traditional intrinsic value like a commodity with inherent utility, it does possess certain properties that contribute to its perceived value. These include properties like scarcity, network security and the decentralized nature and associated network effects contribute to investor sentiments.

Risk Management:

As with any investment, educating oneself about Bitcoin is essential before making investment decisions. Understanding the underlying technology, market trends, and the potential risks involved can help investors make informed choices. There are numerous resources available, including reputable websites, forums, and educational platforms, that provide valuable insights into Bitcoin and crypto investments.

Bitcoin’s investment potential in India is undoubtedly significant, given the growing acceptance, adoption, and the potential for high returns. From a regulatory perspective, it is my hope that India can bemindful of the transformative potential of Bitcoin and initiate regulations to manage the risks and reap the benefits.

However, investors must strike a balance between the rewards and risks associated with Bitcoin investment. As the crypto market evolves, staying well-informed and adopting a long-term investment perspective will be vital for investors seeking to leverage Bitcoin’s potential in India.

The author is co-founder, CEO, GoSats

