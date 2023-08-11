scorecardresearch
 Binance to implement two hard forks in August 2023

Plato and Hertz upgrades will go live on August 2023

Written by FE Digital Currency
Binance is a crypto exchange

Binance, a crypto exchange’s, BNB Chain is expected to undergo two hard forks in August 2023. It is expected that this will help to reduce the possibility of a malicious blockchain reorganisation and increase compatibility with other Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain networks, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that the Plato and Hertz upgrades will go live on August 10, 2023 and August 30, 2023, respectively, following extensive testing. The Plato upgrade, which has already taken place is expected to introduce BEP-126. Supposedly, the new proposal might be able to allow a fast finality mechanism that is expected to rule out the ability for blocks to be reverted, Cointelegraph added.

“Overall, BEP-126 aims to enhance blockchain security and efficiency on the BNB Smart Chain by introducing a fast finality mechanism,” Arno Bauer, senior solution architect, BNB Chain, explained.

Furthermore, the BNB Chain should keep its block and transaction structures, along with its base EVM. It is expected that they need to match the updated version of Ethereum. Supposedly, the upgradation implemented Berlin and London forks, Bauer told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 11-08-2023 at 08:54 IST

