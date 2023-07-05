scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Binance Australia office searched by securities watchdog

ASIC’s investigation concerns the misclassification of retail investors as wholesale

Written by Reuters
Reportedly, the cryptocurrency exchange is battling regulatory suits and probes globally
Reportedly, the cryptocurrency exchange is battling regulatory suits and probes globally

The Australian securities regulator searched Binance Australia’s offices on Tuesday as part of a probe into its recently closed derivatives business, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission, the corporate and securities watchdog, searched Binance Australia’s office on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

A spokesperson for Binance told Reuters the company is “cooperating with local authorities” and focused on “meeting local regulatory standards”, but did not confirm the search. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange closed its Australian derivatives business and relinquished a financial services license in April amid an ASIC probe into the business.

Also Read

ASIC’s investigation, first confirmed in February, concerns the misclassification of retail investors as wholesale. The former are entitled to a higher level of regulatory protection. ASIC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Also Read

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is battling regulatory suits and probes around the world. The U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) sued Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao in March for operating what the regulator alleged was an “illegal” exchange.

immigration image

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 13:59 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS