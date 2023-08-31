scorecardresearch
Nirmala Sitharaman asks RRBs to step up digital upgrade

Sitharaman emphasised increasing penetration under the Mudra Yojana and financial inclusion and said a road map has to be prepared for completing the designated activities in a time-bound manner.

Written by FE Bureau
Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (IE)

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday asked regional rural banks (RRBs) to upgrade their digital capability and instructed Punjab National Bank to ensure that all RRBs with the bank acquire digital onboarding capability by November 1.

“During the review meeting, the Union Finance Minister emphasised on digital capability upgradation of RRBs and instructed MD & CEO @pnbindia to ensure that all RRBs with @pnbindia acquire digital onboarding capability by 1st November 2023,” the finance ministry tweeted.

Sitharaman also urged the RRBs to take steps to remove duplication of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts and facilitate storage facilities for apple growers, particularly in J&K and Himachal Pradesh.

“The Finance Minister also said banks should map RRBs with #MSME clusters and put greater thrust on increasing network of rural branches in cluster areas identified by @minmsme,” the tweet said.

Sitharaman emphasised increasing penetration under the Mudra Yojana and financial inclusion and said a road map has to be prepared for completing the designated activities in a time-bound manner.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 05:45 IST

