What’s special about Chennai airport’s ‘golden terminal’ inaugurated by PM Modi? Key facts about Rs 1,260-cr project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new integrated terminal of the airport in the city of Chennai on Saturday. The facility, which has state-of-art facilities, is expected to improve the passenger experience and reduce the rush hour. It will also help boost the airport’s passenger handling capacity. The first phase of the terminal covers an expansive area of 2,20,972 sqm.

Addressing the gathering before the inauguration, Modi said that the new terminal would boost the city’s economy and connectivity. The project, which is part of the airport’s modernization, was costed at Rs 1,260 crore.

“The new terminal in Chennai airport will greatly help the people of this great city and across Tamil Nadu. The terminal building also has a flavour of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu.” PM Modi said on his Twitter handle.

Among the officials who attended the inauguration were R N. Ravi, the governor of Tamil Nadu, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation.

Commenting on the inauguration, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, said that the new terminal would help boost the airport’s capacity by about 50 per cent. He noted that it would make the state a gateway to South India.

Salient features of the airport

The new terminal at the airport can accommodate around 35 million passengers annually. It has an area of 2,200,000 square meters. It has over 80 check-in counters and 54 immigration counters.

These counters are designed to help fasten the passenger handling process. The New Terminal Building will significantly enhance the transit process for passengers with 108 Immigration counters, split equally between the Arrival and Departure area.

The interior design of the terminal is based on the classical traditions of music, dance, and language.

Murals and patterns inspired by ancient folklore have been installed on the ceiling and walls of the terminal. The building’s wavy roof also features designs based on Bharatnatyam dancing.

The terminal’s Skylight feature is designed to provide natural light to the interior space and reduce energy consumption.

The ceiling and walls of the terminal have been adorned with motifs inspired by the Kolam patterns, which are prevalent in South India. The AAI said the roof design was derived from the Bharatnatyam dance.