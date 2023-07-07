Mumbai Airport boosts capacity! MIAL expands security check area at T2 Terminal for better crowd management – Details here 

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has successfully completed the expansion and upgradation of Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Security Checkpoint Area (SCP) at the T2 Terminal. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, this initiative aims to reduce wait times and alleviate congestion at the Mumbai airport.

The release revealed that the expansion project was carried out in three phases – Phase 1 was completed on March 31, 2023, and Phase 2 was concluded on June 30, 2023. The project was carried out under the guidance of the Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya M Scindia.

Smoother travel experience at Mumbai Airport

This development has not just created additional space at the terminal but has also increased the terminal’s capacity significantly thereby helping reduce congestion and allowing for a smoother travel experience for passengers.

Amid the recovery and resilience displayed by the Indian aviation sector in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the nation has witnessed a huge surge in daily passenger traffic, creating an aspirational India that is willing and ready to fly.

While keeping this in mind, MIAL has outlined a comprehensive plan to augment the capacity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai. In response to the demand, the Mumbai Airport has also planned to upgrade the first-of-its-kind Integrated SCP facilities to enhance the passenger experience and ease of travel at Terminal 2.

The initiative is designed to further enhance the terminal’s processing capacity, minimize wait times, and provide passengers with a seamless yet secure travel experience at the Mumbai Airport. The airport has also deployed ushers to guide passengers and further enhance the experience. These ushers will guide passengers towards the priority lanes for senior citizens, passengers with children/ infants, and specially-abled passengers.

Commenting on the progress made by MIAL, Jyotiraditya M Scindia said, “Passenger contentment has always been our priority and I am delighted that private airport operators are fully collaborative in our mandate to make air travel easy and hassle-free for all.”

“MIAL has done a great job by creating this additional space which will increase capacity and provide convenience to the passengers. With the completion of phase 3 of this project, this will further enhance. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, we will continue to work and provide the best service to our people,” he added.

(With agency inputs)