Making history! India’s first commercial flight powered by indigenous fuel flies successfully

In what could be seen as a significant development towards the aviation sector’s decarbonisation in the face of climate change, India’s first commercial passenger flight used Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend, an indigenously made air fuel, and it was successfully flown earlier on Friday, keeping with the spirit of country’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan mission.

Departing from Pune to New Delhi, AirAsia India flight i5-767, a part of the Tata group and a subsidiary of Air India, used a blend of indigenously made aviation fuel that was supplied by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) in partnership with Praj Industries Ltd. (Praj). Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, received the flight at the airport – a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to make aviation sustainable.

Also Read Indian carrier IndiGo stays profitable on demand, forex boost

Speaking on the occasion, Puri said, “Witnessing the historic occasion, I received the first commercial flight fuelled by indigenous SAF blended ATF.” He added that India would require around 14 crore litres of SAF per annum by 20225, if it is targeted to blend 1 percent SAF in Jet fuel.

Congratulating the stakeholders of the significant achievement, the minister underlined the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an Atmanirbhar Bharat by developing indigenous ATF to minimize the impact of aviation on the environment leading to major use of SAF in the country.

Also Read Flight Path Towards Self-Reliance in Aerospace and Aviation

“Showcasing the capability to fly using locally produced SAF is a historic moment for India that underlines the important role of the farming community by way of Annadata to Urjadata,” said Pramod Chaudhari, Founder Chairman, Praj Industries.

Addressing the gathering, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, AirAsia India and Air India Express, said that this flight marks an important milestone in India’s ongoing efforts towards a more sustainable future for the country’s aviation industry.

IndianOil Chairman Vaidya said that IndianOil is committed to bring a change in the oil and gas sector, stepping into a greener future, and added that the PSU energy firm has pledged for net zero emission by 2046 in line with the vision of the Prime Minister.