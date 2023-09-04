IndiGo revives onboard catering service for domestic and international flights! Know what has changed

In some really good news for air passengers across the country, IndiGo has revamped its Eats on-board catering service. According to Airlines, the menu has been introduced in all its domestic and international flights. The aim is to take the experience of its passengers to the next level.

Regional flavour

The step will also allow passengers to book their favourite dishes in advance from a specially curated menu that now includes new options comprising regional delicacies like street food and from kitchens across the country. The new delicacies not only include India’s rich culinary heritage but also present the country in a whole new way.

Apart from this, IndiGo has also introduced a new poured beverage service a new poured beverage service with an aim to reduce wastage and for better service efficiency, which will be available as a combo who re-book their meals or purchase onboard. It has also introduced blue tea in its beverage section.

For those passengers, whose fares also include meal but decide not to pre-book their orders, the airline has introduced the ‘Snacks on the Plane’ option that include sweets and tasty dishes and also include a serving of juices.

Improving service offerings

“As India’s leading carrier, we are constantly looking at ways of improving our service offering for our customers. Our new 6E Eats menu incorporates feedback from customers, cabin crew and service partners and brings a host of new options,” said Sanjeev Ramdas, Executive Vice President of Customer Services & Ops Control, IndiGo.

Speaking further, he added, “They say food unites a country and that is exactly what we are attempting with our new choice-of-the-day regional meals.”

On the introduction of the new beverage service, Ramdas felt that the step would make passengers’ travel more comfortable and would also help in the reduction of waste. It will also take care of the needs of corporate employees while they take care of their businesses while flying. The new steps will be to make the journey of flyers more affordable, hassle-free, on-time, and curious in all domestic and international flights, he said.