Good news for pilgrims! Ayodhya airport’s phase-I construction to be completed by August; airlines gear up for flights

Domestic airlines are gearing-up for flights to Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport located at Ayodhya, as the phase-I of airport’s construction is expected to be completed by August.

The airport is expected to become a major transit point for pilgrims from across the world as the construction of a grand Ram Temple nears completion in the Ayodhya city.

Industry insiders told Fe that several domestic airlines were eager to operate flights to the airports in anticipation of heavy passenger traffic from all over India, especially from southern and western parts of the country.

Besides, international passengers will also be able to reach Ayodhya via codeshare flights from Delhi and Mumbai.

Describing the airport development detail, Rajeev Kulshrestha, GM Project EIC, Airports Authority of India told Fe that the first phase of the project will be completed at a cost of approximately Rs 330 crore.

“The phase-I of the airport is for domestic operations. The civil, electrical, IT and all related project activities of this phase will be completed by August 2023,” Kulshrestha said, adding that: “Thereafter, we will take some more time to get all the regulatory approvals to start commercial operations.”

According to Kulshreshtha, flight calibration will start shortly after the completion of phase-I.

The key feature of the phase-l, he cited, is development of airside facilities like widening and expansion of the runway. After the phase-1, the airport will have the capacity to handle four Airbus A320 type of aircraft.

As per plans, the phase-I will see a new interim terminal building having an area of 6,250 sqm. The terminal will be equipped to handle 300 passengers during peak hours with an annual handling capacity of six lakh passengers.

Furthermore, he revealed that the terminal’s architecture will feature murals and artwork that has been inspired by Ramayana and the Ram Mandir.

In terms of design, the roof of the terminal is proposed to be adorned with ‘Shikharas’ or rising tower seen in most Hindu temples. These Shikharas will be of varying heights to convey a sense of grandeur to the structure.

Along with the varying shikharas, the terminal will have decorative columns displaying important events from the story of Ramayana pictorially.

The terminal will also feature eight check-in-counters, and three conveyor belts, two in arrival and one in departure areas.