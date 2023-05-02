Domestic air traffic touches new high: Scindia

India’s domestic air traffic reached a new record high on April 30, with 4,56,082 passengers travelling on 2,978 flights, official data showed on Monday. In a tweet on Monday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said, “India’s domestic air traffic reaches new heights with an all time high!”

The tweet’s data showed that India’s domestic air traffic reached new record time on April 30, with 4,56,082 passengers travelling on 2,978 flights.

According to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the skyrocketing domestic air passenger numbers are a sign of India’s rising growth and prosperity.

Scindia, who also holds the Steel portfolio tweeted: “Indian civil aviation sector is setting new records everyday – Post-Covid, skyrocketing domestic air passenger numbers are a sign of India’s rising growth and prosperity.”

In March 2023, India’s air domestic passenger traffic grew by 21.41% on a year-on-year basis.The country’s scheduled domestic flight operations ferried 12.893 million (128.93 lakh) passengers in March 2023 from 10.619 million (106.19 lakh) reported during the corresponding month of last year.