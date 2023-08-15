Boeing front-runner to bag order for 25 wide-body planes from IndiGo, says report

Boeing has emerged as the clear favourite of IndiGo and has secured an order for around 25 wide-body planes from the carrier. The development comes as India’s biggest airline deepens its international expansion with new destinations.

According to a Reuters report, IndiGo is in talks Boeing to buy its 787 family of twin-aisle aircraft, pitted against Airbus’ A330neo jets. The report stated that the decision is not final yet and, IndiGo, Boeing and Airbus have declined to comment on the development.

Also Read Air India Express to come out with new identity, symbolising aspiration for international service standards

IndiGo changing India’s aviation landscape

The recent talks come a few weeks after IndiGo placed an order to buy 500 narrow-body jets – A320 aircraft from the French aerospace company, Airbus, surpassing Air India’s order for 470 aircraft from Boeing.

In the swiftly expanding aviation landscape of India, domestic airlines are striving to match the pace of the world’s most rapidly growing aviation market. The aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic has shattered industry records by showing a remarkable surge in air travel demand. This surge is occurring even as aircraft manufacturers grapple with challenges in meeting their production targets.

IndiGo, holding a dominant 58% share of India’s domestic market, is leading this charge. Simultaneously, the airline is undertaking an ambitious plan to double its operational capacity by the close of the decade. In its pursuit of growth, IndiGo is actively broadening its network, particularly in global markets.

IndiGo has recently commenced new flight routes to various destinations across Africa, West Asia, and Southeast Asia. This expansion also extends to Europe, facilitated by its codeshare agreements with seven partner carriers, including prominent names such as Turkish Airlines and KLM.

It may be noted that IndiGo has been an exclusive buyer of Airbus narrow-body jets so far and a deal for wide-body planes would be a departure from that strategy.