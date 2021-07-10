How digital marketing agencies help businesses get noticed

Digital marketing agency will enhance a company's ROI and save spends and resources on hiring an in-house team.

By Sahil Chopra

We are all familiar with how the famous adage goes, ‘what comes in the people’s eyes is what sells.’ A digital marketing agency starts helping your business by grabbing those eyes. The Ad world is a rapidly changing one with innovations at hand – from magazine ads to radio jingles, 65% of the total revenue generated from advertising is from mobile devices.

The digital age is led by street smart consumers who exactly know what they want and businesses who listen to the needs of their consumers. The developing understanding between companies and their consumers is shaping the market landscape. Today, we flick a finger, and our purchases are delivered to our doorstep in no time, thanks to businesses acknowledging the need to digitise processes. The first step towards establishing your business is probably onboarding a digital marketing agency. Digital marketing agencies help you position your business in the relevant market, driving ROI for your marketing campaigns and saving resources. In the rat race to get noticed, word of mouth is not enough, and a business needs to build an online presence and a great recall value.

Building a business is not an easy task and might ask for all of your time, and this is when hiring an agency proves to be one of the best decisions you’ve made for your business. While your digital marketing agency works on improving your brand’s image, you will have time to maximize your efforts into running the business, connect with potential people, work upon new goals and bring in new business opportunities. Given the times where a brand’s online reputation is everything hiring a digital marketing agency has become of the utmost importance. A wrong word of mouth could tank your business and make all your efforts go down the drain. Ensuring your brand has a professional tone of voice and is consistent is the key to a growing business.

To answer how a digital marketing agency could help your business get noticed, understanding what a digital marketing agency provides is a must.

SEO

The best place for your consumers to come across your business is probably the google search result page. However, climbing to the top is not a piece of cake. Around 72% of people search google for answers, and hence, your business must utilize SEO to reach the right set of audiences. If a consumer can find your business against a relevant search, half of your job is already done.

Digital marketing can help you dive deep into Search engine optimization for your business by structuring your website as per Google’s norms and making it easier for the search engine to allocate your website a rank based on the quality of content. Moreover, SEO also emphasizes creating an appealing layout for your website to attract more people.

A digital marketing agency is responsible for curating an SEO campaign that not only helps you find your target audience but also moves down your funnel.

Digital Assets

Marketing collaterals play an essential role in communicating on behalf of your organization. How you put out things on the internet, be it an infographic or a social post, a certain amount of visual appeal can catch the audience’s attention and take your business to new heights. Hiring a digital marketing agency gives you high-quality, well-researched digital assets that are more likely to be shared by your audience and get your business both reach and engagement.

Having a dedicated design and content team at your disposal gives you an edge over your competitors. The design and content team work together to create all the marketing assets, including a website for your business. Given that a person comes across your business on a google search result page, the first interaction between you and your customer is through the website. If your website is visually appealing and gives out clear messaging about your business, you can easily win a customer.

Video Advertising

People have long moved from television to online media platforms like YouTube. Nowadays, the surge in OTT platforms is continuously changing the media landscape. Netflix, amazon prime, and more have taken the world by storm. Video streaming is often found to increase the click-through rate by 200-300% and the conversions by a whopping 80%. Videos help you convey your organization’s message to your target audience as people retain more than 65% of information through a video. Video ads have become commonplace and allow targeting based on demographics, location, interests, and more.

A digital marketing agency offers you multiple video production options. Your business can leverage tailor-made text advertisements, retargeting video ads on platforms like Facebook, YouTube. With more and more digital media embracing short-form video content, digital marketing agencies can also help you create innovative short-form videos for stories and reels to garner more eyes.

Mobile marketing

How your consumers make their purchases has changed. Almost 50% of searches made on a mobile device are converted. There are different strategies into play when a digital marketing agency runs a successful mobile marketing campaign for you. Since most of your audience spends most of their time on mobile devices, the prime focus of mobile marketing remains on YouTube ads, app installs, in-game/in-app advertising.

Tracking

It is essential to know how much traffic your digital assets drive to your website or landing page. A digital marketing agency can seamlessly integrate UTM parameters to your videos and digital assets to track their reach on Google Analytics. A digital marketing agency provides you with an in-depth report about the sources of the users on your website.

Digital marketing could be the difference between you and your goals. Onboarding an agency will enhance your ROI and save spends and resources on hiring an in-house team.

The author is founder and CEO of iCubesWire. Views expressed are personal.

