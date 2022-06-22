TV9 Network appoints Barun Das appointed as MD and CEO

The Board of Directors of Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd (ABCPL) has appointed Barun Das as managing director and CEO of TV9 Network. The appointment came into effect from June 22, 2022.

Das has been associated with TV9 Network since August 2019 and is currently serving as its CEO. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kolkata and the London School of Economics (LSE). His last corporate assignment was as the CEO of Zee Media Limited where he worked for over five years.

Furthermore, ABCPL has also approved the appointment of journalist Hemant Sharma, as whole time director on the board. Sharma has been associated with TV9 Network since early 2019. In his new role, he will continue to supervise the editorial affairs of TV9 Bharatvarsh.

Sharma has earlier worked in leadership roles across major print and television news brands including Jansatta, Hindustan, and India TV, among others.These appointments are subject to AGM and other statutory clearances.

