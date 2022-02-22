Thums Up partners with Shah Rukh Khan

The brand has unveiled a new campaign that will be launched across TV, social, OOH, among others

Thums Up on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with Shah Rukh Khan, to present the #ThumsUpStrong platform. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign celebrates the coming together of Thums Up, and Shah Rukh Khan. “When we launched #PalatDe last year, the upside-down bottle of Thums Up became symbolic of the #PalatDe spirit – turning down every naysayer who cast a doubt on your ability. Building on this platform, we are thrilled to team up with Shah Rukh Khan to tell the story of the #ThumsUpStrong spirit. The strong unique taste of the brand is naturally weaved into strength as an emotion, that urges the drinkers to stay strong and believe in their dreams,” Sumeli Chatterjee, head, integrated marketing experiences (IMX), Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said on the association with Khan and the new campaign.

In the new campaign, Khan asserts ‘Soft Drink Nahin, Toofan’ as he implores the audiences to stay resilient and strong in pursuit of their dreams. As per the company, the new campaign will be launched via an integrated campaign across TV, social, digital, shopper and OOH. “Thums Up resonates perfectly with my perspective of never giving up, irrespective of the many challenges life may throw at us. It is this attitude which transforms each one of us into a hero in our own fields,” Khan stated.

“Thums Up is not a soft drink, its toofaan. And as Thums Up moves out from the soft drink category to a category of its own, we partnered with the biggest toofan to talk about this move. With signature toofani stunts and thrills, this is SRK on a train but like never before,” Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North), added.

