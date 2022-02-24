Television ad volumes of personal care and hygiene sector grew by 16% in 2021 over 2019: Report

Digital ad insertions of the personal care and hygiene sector increased by 38% in 2021 when compared to 2019

The advertising volumes of the personal care and hygiene sector on television rose by 16% in 2021, compared to 2019, according to the latest data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. In 2021, the highest ad volume share was seen in January followed by May. The sector recorded a drop in advertising after the rise in May, albeit with a steady ad volume share till December 2021.

As per the report, the top three categories contributed more than 50% to the ad volumes of the personal care and hygiene sector on television. Hindustan Unilever retained the position of the top advertiser with almost one-fourth share of ad volumes on TV. In addition, the top ten advertisers accounted for more than 80% share of ad volumes in the sector. Meanwhile, the top 10 brands accounted for more than 25% share of ad volumes with Dettol Toilet Soaps topping the list.

The generale entertainment category (GEC) was the most preferred channel genre by advertisers in the personal care and hygiene sector. Moreover, GEC coupled with the movie channel genre accounted for more than 60% of ad volumes share of the personal care and hygiene sector. On the other hand, the feature film was the most preferred programme genre for promoting personal care and hygiene brands on TV.

Furthermore, prime time was the most preferred time band on TV followed by afternoon and morning time-bands. The top three time bands, prime time, afternoon, and morning, accounted for more than 65% share of ad volumes for the sector. The report also added that advertisers of the sector preferred 20-40 seconds ad size on TV.

However, print ad space of the personal care and hygiene sector saw a decline in both 2021 and 2020 compared to 2019. According to the data, ad space for the sector saw degrowth of 14% in 2021 compared to 2019. Despite the overall decline, a rising trend was noticed in the third and fourth quarters of 2021 after a dip in the second quarter.

Fairness Creams led the list of top 10 categories in print and SBS Biotech led the chart of top 10 advertisers. While the top 10 brands accounted for a 49% share of print ad space in 2021, Roop Mantra Ayur Face Cream led the list. Among the top 10 brands, three brands were from SBS Biotech with 22% share of ad space together. Unsurprisingly, Hindi publications accounted for 57% share of ad volumes in the sector. Additionally, the general interest publication genre added almost 100% share of the personal care and hygiene sector’s ad space.

Radio ad volumes for the personal care and hygiene sector saw a steep rise of 55% in 2021 over 2019. Thanks to a huge growth in the toothpastes category, the fourth quarter witnessed exponential growth of around eight times compared to the first quarter. Vicco Laboratories emerged as the top radio advertiser in the sector with a 51% of share. Among the states, Gujarat acquired the top position with a 19% share of radio ad volumes in the sector followed by Maharashtra and UP with 14% and 11% share respectively.

In digital, ad insertions of the personal care and hygiene sector increased by 38% in 2021 when compared to 2019. After a dip in the second quarter of 2021 during the second wave of the pandemic, the third quarter and fourth quarter witnessed 17% and 72% growth in ad insertions respectively.

On digital, Range of Skin Care Products and Face Wash were top categories in 2021 with 18% and 14% share respectively. The top 10 advertisers accounted for more than 65% share of ad insertions with L‘Oreal India leading the list. Moreover, the top 10 brands accounted for a 37% share of ad insertion in 2021. As per the report, Kama Ayurveda Range Of Products topped the list with a six percent share of the total ad insertions for the personal care and hygiene sector.

The report also added that programmatic topped with 72% share of transaction method for digital advertising of personal care and hygiene sector in 2021. Ad network and programmatic or ad network transaction methods accounted for 22% and four percent share of ad insertions.

