Symphony limited launches new campaign with Harbhajan Singh and Shikhar Dhawan

Symphony Limited has roped in cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Shikhar Dhawan for a AI-led nationwide initiative. The brand has partnered with Rephrase AI to create hyper-personalised video films for over 2,300 retailers across India. Additionally, the company has given a letter of recognition, a certificate and goodies to its trade partners.

Singh and Dhawan came on board to create AI driven customised videos for our dealership partners who are an integral part of our company, Anuj Arora, global chief marketing officer, Symphony Limited, stated. “The objective is to create brand love with our trade partners. With this initiative, we hope to strengthen our relationships and reach new heights together,” he added.

The videos show Dhawan and Singh in conversation about the weather and the symphony appliances from various dealers. Later, the cricketers appreciate the dealers for their support and efforts for providing customer service.

For Nisheeth Lahoti, co-founder, Rephrase.AI, generating AI videos with two celebrities and a narrative was a fresh challenge for us, however, seeing the commitment of the brand to build something for the distributor network was compelling. Rephrase.ai created a digital avatar that cloned the face and voice of the cricketer and used AI to generate a video for more than 2,000 stakeholders,” he said.

“There are multiple layers of processes and teams to make a brand successful and achieve the goal of sales. Taking note of the work of trade partners and their efforts is a way to acknowledge their contribution,” Singh added.

For Dhawan, the campaign aims to promote the local businessmen and acknowledge their work. “I am sure the dealers will like this gesture and continue to do the work that they have been doing. I wish homegrown brands like Symphony evolve,” he highlighted.

Read Also: J&J appoints Thibaut Mongon as CEO of consumer health business

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook