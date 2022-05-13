Shoppers Stop ropes in Sanya Malhotra as the face of their private brand ‘Fratini’

Fashion and beauty retail store Shoppers Stop has rolled out its new campaign – ‘Belong in every moment’ for their private brand Fratini. The company has brought Sanya Malhotra on board as the brand ambassador. The campaign aims to depict the Fratini girl, who is said to be confident and flaunts her style in order to belong in every moment be it with friends or with colleagues. The ad film shows the protagonist as comfortable at home and at ease wherever she goes.

According to the company, Fratini portrays a fashion quotient that is suited to the boardroom, for a casual appearance, for vacation, and even for an evening look. The brand claims to give consumers both comfort and trending styles, with classic to contemporary ensembles. The Fratini collection consists of dresses, jumpsuits, smart formals, casuals in diverse colours and silhouettes. The brand is exclusively available at Shoppers Stop stores across the country. “Fratini is a confident, and stylish brand that offers a well-curated contemporary collection,” Shwetal Basu, customer care associate and chief marketing officer, Shoppers Stop, said.

Fratini has taken Sanya Malhotra on board as the collaboration brings out the synergy between the actress’ vibrant energy and Fratini’s confidence and style, the brand stated. It blends urban styles with modern fashion for young men and women.

