SAVA Healthcare appoints WATConsult as digital marketing agency

The account will be managed by the agency’s Mumbai office

Pune-based SAVA Healthcare has appointed WATConsult, as the digital marketing partner for its new herbal formulation business, SAVA Herbals. As per the mandate, WATConsult will oversee social media management, media planning and buying, online reputation management and search engine optimisation for the brand. The account will be managed by the agency’s Mumbai office.

“The key focus of the agency will be to drive the brand growth and complete execution of the strategies across all leading digital and social media platforms generating a high engagement rate and overall connection with the audience,” the agency said in a statement.

“SAVA Healthcare has always believed in providing customers with the best quality pharmaceutical products. SAVA Herbals is an extension of the capabilities that we have built over the years in manufacturing herbal extracts of highest purity. We truly believe that our association with WATConsult will help us grow and set new benchmarks as we promote our brand’s philosophy of making life feel good,” Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav, chairman, SAVA Group said on the association.

“The products that are being launched by SAVA Herbals have been developed in-house and tested for clinical efficacy and safety in patients, which is very significant. WATConsult will help us spread this message and reach out to customers across,” Sriram Padmanabhan, head – R&D, SAVA Healthcare added.

Healthcare is of paramount importance especially in today’s times and so are companies like SAVA that intend to help improve people’s lives, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult said. “Armed with a lot of new-age thinking and a digital-first approach, we are looking forward to helping the company further scale its efforts and accelerate business growth,” she added.

WATConsult is a digital agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network. It has five other verticals, Audientise, SocialCRM24*7, eCommencify, InnoWAT, and Recogn, which offer varied digital services.

Read Also: Casting a wide net

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook