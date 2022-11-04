Revenant Esports signs up Cybeart as its official chair partner

Revenant Esports has onboarded gaming merchandise company Cybeart as its official chair partner for the upcoming season. As per the company, Cybeart will design customised chairs exclusively for tournaments, as well as for the company’s boot camp along with numerous gaming rosters and creators.

Gaming chair sponsorships are essential for gamers or creators of any esports organisation as it is one of the fundamental products associated with their craft, Rohit Jagasia, founder and CEO, Revenant Esports, said. “This association is going to enhance the gaming experience of our

gamers and creators. We are looking forward to teaming up with Cybeart and aiding the growth of both brands in our respective capacities and countries,” he added.

According to the company, Cybeart has a licensing agreement with Warner Bros Consumer Products (WBCP) and has previously launched a variety of gaming chairs featuring characters from DC Comics, Mortal Kombat, and The Batman 2022 movie.

The gaming ecosystem in foreign regions and also the Indian Esports industry is currently booming, Krutik Patel, founder and CEO, Cybeart, stated. “With both the brands working towards the same goal, we are looking forward to partnering with Revenant Esports as part of our vision to revolutionise the Indian gaming industry,” he highlighted.

Also Read: Pass Pass Pulse launches ‘Pulse Candy Hunt’ on Candy Day

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook