Rasna brings Chhota Bheem on board as the new brand ambassador

Soft drinks brand Rasna has appointed Indian cartoon Chhota Bheem as its new brand ambassador. As a part of the partnership, Rasna packs will have Chhota Bheem in various avatars, such as Chhota Bheem playing guitar, serving Rasna, going to school, and many more. As per the company, the ad campaign with Chhota Bheem has been rolled out over multiple channels. Additionally the brand has launched Rasnagamers.com, a quiz game.

In the film, the toon is shown interacting with the Rasna girl and promotes the quiz and other offers. The ad films end with the iconic line ‘I love you Rasna’.

For Piruz Khambatta, chairman, Rasna Group, through this move, the company is aiming at offering a platform to the kids where they would have rejuvenation along with learning. “We are looking forward to being associated with the make in India icon, Chhota Bheem. There is a natural synergy between our brand, Rasna and Chhota Bheem. We both are brands for the masses, especially children. Additionally, Rasnagamers.com is being launched with Chhota Bheem as the brand ambassador,” he stated.

Based in Ahmedabad, India, Rasna is a soft drink segment owned by Pioma Industries. It is a family owned business established by Pirozsha Khambatta, grandfather of Piruz Khambatta, CMD, Rasna. The Make in India brand has manufacturing facilities in locations across India such as Mahij, Kalol, Saij, Mehsana, Daman, Ambala, Dehradun, Chittoor, Tanuku. As per the company, Rasna is one of the largest manufacturers of instant drinks. Its product portfolio across national and international markets include offerings such as Rasna Fruit Plus, Litro, GoFruit, Rasna Ice Tea,Rasna Rose Syrup, Natural Honey, Drink Mix Range, Pickles, Ready to drink and many more.

