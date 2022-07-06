Quest Global, a product engineering services company, aims to double its headcount to 26,000 employees and clock a billion dollars in revenue by 2025, Yumi Clevenger-Lee, chief marketing officer, Quest Global, told BrandWagon Online. The company recently unveiled its new corporate brand purpose and logo as it completed 25 years of operations. In conversation with BrandWagon Online, Lee talks about the impact of the pandemic on the company, the recent rebranding exercise, and more. (Edited Excerpts)

How has the pandemic affected your business? Which are the verticals that have seen an uptake in the last two years?

The initial days of the pandemic were tough. While the company had to scale down the business, we pivoted when our customers in the medical sector (especially diagnostic and therapy systems) started working on solutions to mitigate the pandemic. We began working with them as a strategic player in the field and helped them scale up their engineering solutions. By the end of FY22, we witnessed almost 50% growth in our engineering team for the medical devices vertical. While we were hit the hardest in the aerospace and defense vertical, the business has started to come back especially as travel has resumed. We have begun to grow.

From a business perspective, we are back on track. As we look forward, we are in a position now to double our current headcount of 13,000 employees and clock a billion dollars in revenue by 2025.

With the kind of growth healthcare vertical witnessed during the pandemic. How do you plan to tap into this, further?

Even as the economies open up, we continue to witness a positive trend in the sector. We will continue to match pace with this uptake and keep growing. To give an indication of our growth — of the total number of open positions in Quest Global, a large percentage are in the medical devices vertical. As we look at the horizon, we will continue to solve the toughest engineering problems that stand in the way of tomorrow for the medical devices sector.

What is the revenue split between different verticals within Quest Global?

We bring industry knowledge and digital expertise to deliver end-to-end global product engineering services across aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, Hi-Tech (this includes consumer electronics, computing and semiconductor equipment OEMs, among others), healthcare and medical devices, rail, and semiconductor industries. We have been witnessing growth across all these industries. Aerospace and defense and energy account for approximately 25% each, of the overall business, while Hi-Tech adds nearly 15%. The other verticals (healthcare and medical devices, rail and automotive) account for close to 10% each of the overall business.

You have recently undergone a rebranding process. What was the whole idea?

Quest as a company has been in business for 25 years. The opportunity for us to rebrand at this moment is to not really invent a new purpose for the company but to take everything that makes Quest Global and articulate it in a way that people can relate to more emotionally.

We are moving towards positioning Quest Global as a purpose-driven brand and therefore aim to create purpose-driven messaging that resonates not only with our customers but also with our employee base as well as potential recruits to help attract more people into the company.

What are the marketing plans for the company moving forward?

Our marketing plan for Quest Global starts with the brand foundation which is about communicating the brand purpose as to why we are in the business. We aim to build a relevant, emotive and distinctive brand.

Digital continues to remain an important medium from the point of communication therefore we will continue to use social media for effective communication. LinkedIn is a crucial platform for Quest Global in terms of connecting with relevant customers.

