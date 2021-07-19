Prabhdeep Bedi joins Puma India as director and head of D2C eCommerce

He will report to Abhishek Ganguly, managing director, Puma India and Southeast Asia

Puma has roped in Prabhdeep S Bedi as director and head of D2C eCommerce in India. In this role, Bedi will further accelerate Puma India’s digital transformation journey and will be responsible for leading the D2C eCommerce business and the entire value chain of operations, cataloguing, technology, account management and customer experience. He will report to Abhishek Ganguly, managing director, Puma India and Southeast Asia.

Prabhdeep brings a strong track record of driving growth-oriented strategies, Ganguly said. “Prabhdeep, with his knowledge and understanding of the ecommerce space coupled with his effective leadership style will significantly contribute to our growth. His digital-first approach towards business will further help build the next phase of Puma’s eCommerce journey in India,” he added further.

Bedi brings with him 13 years of diverse experience in various domains such as education technology, FMCG and consulting. In his previous role, he was the chief operating officer with Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd. for five years. Prior to that, he has worked with McKinsey & Company in their Chicago office and Procter and Gamble India. He holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, and an undergraduate degree from IIT Bombay.

“The rate at which ecommerce is growing in the country is unimaginable and I am really looking forward to driving strategic innovation initiatives for the brand, keeping in mind the heightened digital awareness of the new-age consumers of today. I am absolutely thrilled to join the team at such an exciting phase in the company’s growth trajectory,” Bedi said in his new role.

Puma is a sports brand, designing, developing, selling, and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. It offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as football, running and training, basketball, golf, and motorsports. The Puma Group owns the brands’ Puma, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 14,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

