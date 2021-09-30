Peak Performer names Nilesh Agarwal as co-founder and CTO

Previously, Agarwal has worked in key roles in Amazon and CodeNation

Nilesh Agarwal has joined Peak Performer, a tech-enabled leadership development platform, as co-founder and CTO. In his new role, Agarwal will focus on strengthening and broadening Peak Performer’s product portfolio, by integrating continuous learning and other professional development modules onto the platform and scaling Peak Performer’s use of AI in intelligent coach matching.

Previously, Agarwal has worked in key roles in Amazon and CodeNation. Armed with over seven years of experience, Agarwal previously founded Codejudge, a code simulation platform. He was also instrumental in building core infrastructure such as the Multi-tenant System and Google Ads automation for Amazon. He also worked as a program lead on Code Analysis for 3.5 years and published a patent on using Graph Technology to predict defects in code using Static Code Analysis.

“Nilesh is a high-performance technology leader who has built products to help organisations scale rapidly. His technical knowledge combined with Peak Performer’s fast-growing traction will push the envelope in product innovations that complement coaching. We believe that in the future, all professional and leadership development will have coaching at its core. By making coaching smarter, more intelligent and productising various learning experiences, we believe we can create the critical infrastructure for any organisation to scale their people,” Aishwarya Goel, co-founder and CEO, Peak Performer, said.

For Agarwal, personalised coaching can cost anywhere between $100 an hour to $2,500 an hour, which means coaching opportunities are expensive and accessible only to C-suite executives. “Our vision is to democratise coaching by incorporating a high-touch, high-tech approach using product innovation. With tools like an AI based reflection chat about your day and automated journal to visualise your progress, Peak Performer becomes a continuous learning product. AI enables identification of improvement areas, study preferences and learning styles before introducing a coach, making the process highly personalised and intuitive, while also improving scalability and business agility. I look forward to drive Peak Performer’s efforts towards unlocking massive growth in organisations, making the coaching process more effective, and closing the gap between workplace and classroom,” he stated.

