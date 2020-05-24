OnMobile acquires 25% equity stake in AI-based firm rob0

OnMobile aims to leverage the vast gaming know-how of the rob0 team, which brings several years of experience in the industry

Online mobile entertainment platform OnMobile Global Limited has acquired a 25% equity stake in rob0, an AI-powered visual retention analytics service for video game developers. The acquisition has been done through OnMobile’s subsidiary Onmobile Global Solutions Canada Ltd, in exchange for an investment of CAD 1,000,000.

The transaction will allow rob0 to accelerate its growth as the AI-powered visual retention analytics solution for video game developers. The combination of OnMobile and rob0 will provide immediate business value and will be the springboard to our enriched mobile gaming offering, François-Charles Sirois, chairman and chief executive officer, OnMobile Global Limited said. “Furthermore, it will bring tremendous value to game developers wanting to make their games highly engaging to end-users,” he added.

With the transaction, OnMobile aims to be able to leverage the vast gaming know-how of the rob0 team, which brings several years of experience in the industry, having played key roles for some of the most prominent games such as Electronic Arts, Gameloft and Twitch. “We look forward to bringing our expertise and participating in the success of OnMobile’s new gaming offer,” Richard Rispoli, co-founder and CEO, Technologies rob0 Inc said.

Headquartered in Bangalore, India and with offices across several regions around the world, OnMobile offers a wide array of products such as videos, tones, games and contests. In addition to its current subscription-based offering of premium games and kids apps, available to more than 50 carriers in over 30 countries, the company is also looking to soon introduce a one-of-a-kind gaming offering. Based on current deployments, OnMobile has an addressable base of more than 1.68 billion mobile users and over 100 million active subscribers across several geographies.

