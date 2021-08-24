Motivator India wins integrated media mandate for Radico Khaitan

RKL is currently focusing on strengthening its premium products portfolio

Motivator India has been awarded the integrated media mandate for Radico Khaitan Limited (RKL), a manufacturer of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in India. The mandate includes the brand’s traditional and digital media duties across media strategy and planning, media investment, media activation, and content. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of Motivator’s Gurugram office.

RKL is currently focusing on strengthening its premium products portfolio through new launches in the coming quarters, Amar Sinha, chief operating officer, RKL, said. According to Sinha, it is very important to understand consumer’s inclinations towards media consumption with the changing consumer behaviour and alcohol consumption pattern.

“Motivator confidently showcased their integrated media approach putting consumer centricity in prior. We look forward to a strong and long-lasting partnership with Motivator. We hope to work on some path breaking campaigns with them which will contribute in strengthening our brand equity in the market,” Sinha added.

The segment that RKL operates in faces a fair share of restrictions in terms of advertising, Mausumi Kar, managing director, Motivator, said. Hence, developing a consumer centric approach that helps identify and deliver innovative media solutioning would be key to address these challenges, Kar noted.

“With the growth momentum in the alco-bev industry, changing and increasing cases of consumer experimentation coupled with rapid premiumisation of the portfolio, we see a large enough role of communications to make Radico’s brands stand out. With our proprietary data, digital and content framework for emerging brands we see a great fit with Radico Khaitan,” Aman Kochhar, managing partner, North and East, Motivator India, said.

