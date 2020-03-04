IAA Olive Crown Awards concludes 10th edition of rewarding green crusaders

The award aims to promote sustainability to the fore and drive result-oriented initiatives by organisations

The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter presented the 10th edition of Olive Crown Awards to recognise creative excellence in communicating sustainability. With an increasing number of corporations realizing the importance of sustainability, this was the first time that an award for ‘green advertising’ was presented to celebrate cause-driven organisations in a highly competitive environment.

The Olive Crown Awards as a property has led to a mindset change in the approach taken by the marketers and advertising agencies while crafting strategic communication campaigns, said Punit Goenka, president, International Advertising Association (IAA) – India Chapter and MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. “I am very proud of the entire team at IAA, for their immense amount of energy and time invested in building this initiative and all the key initiatives which bring about a positive change for the industry and the society at large,’ he added.

The award is aimed at promoting sustainability to the fore and drive result-oriented initiatives in the field.

“We have seen the conversations shift from doing something green to campaigns and brands vested in sustainability. We have shown that we are not just custodians of our respective Brands but Custodians of Brand Earth,” said Megha Tata, Chairperson IAA Olive Crown Awards.

This year, Reliance Foundation bagged a Gold in the ‘Corporate Social Crusader of the Year’ while The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Company Limited won a silver in the same category. The award for NGO of the year was shared by People for Animals Wildlife Hospital and Rescue Centre as well as by Chirag Rural Development Foundation. Carbon Craft Design and Air Link won the New Age Green Initiative Gold and Silver respectively. Earth Edition Drives drove away a Gold in the digital category and FCB Interface won the Green Campaign of the Year-Gold.