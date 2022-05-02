Heads Up For Tails unveils its new campaign #HUFTFamilyTales

Heads Up For Tails has launched a community inspired campaign titled #HUFTFamilyTales. The release is in line with the company’s effort towards expanding its pet care category. The campaign features three short films, each depicting a moment in the lives of people in the pet parents community. Conceptualised by the company’s in-house marketing team, the films show stories that were inspired by real customers and then produced in partnership with FCB India. Directed by Tom Koshy, the films highlight how people come together with their pets to build a family bond.

For Samriddh Dasgupta, chief marketing officer, Heads Up For Tails, the company is focusing on expanding the category and bringing more people into pet parenthood. “We reached out to our community for stories that depict a myriad of emotions. It was overwhelming to see the kind of impact pets have had on the lives of their parents, and how our brand has had the privilege of playing a small role in this journey. We aspire to raise awareness about the value that a pet brings to your life. We believe that pets are family, and family deserves only the best,” he stated.

As per the company, the first film titled ‘The Daughter’ is inspired by a Heads Up For Tails customer who battled cancer and had her dog next to her throughout. The second film ‘The Siblings’ is a story of two shy children – a little girl who struggles to make friends and a young puppy who has just been adopted. And the third film ‘The Son’ is a story of a couple who were going through a rough patch, and the cat becomes a catalyst for them to rekindle their romance.

Heads Up For Tails is a pet care brand that offers products and services to furry family members. The company has a distribution network across Delhi/NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Kochi, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad. Additionally, it has manufacturing and R&D setups in Delhi and Bangalore.

