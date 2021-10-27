Gulab Oils signs Malaika Arora as brand ambassador

She will promote the brand at the national level

Edible oil manufacturer Gulab Oils has roped in Malaika Arora as its brand ambassador. Arora will play an integral role in intensifying the brand’s reach across varied markets. As Arora is focused well-known for her fitness journey, the brand wants to encourage consumers to replace ordinary refined oils for cooking with naturally made cold-pressed oils through the association. It also wants to create awareness about the benefits of using natural products like cold-pressed oils and strengthen its reach among a widespread audience.

“Through this campaign and collaboration we would like to convey the messaging of living a healthy lifestyle. Our range of cold-pressed oils are naturally extracted and we aim to encourage the masses to replace their ordinary refined oils and switch to cold-pressed oils. Also, we believe no one better than Malaika Arora could have been suited for this campaign and we are glad to partner with her. She is the ideal face for our brand being a fitness icon in the country,” Dishit Nathwani, director Gulab Oils, said.

Arora, the new face of the brand, will endorse the cold-pressed oil range that comes in five variants which are Groundnut, Sesame, Coconut, Extra Virgin Coconut, and Mustard Oil, she mentioned. She also wants to convey the message of healthy lifestyle and fitness, Arora added. She will promote the brand at the national level.

Gulab Oils has unveiled a digital-led integrated campaign. Malika Arora’s fitness level has been an inspiration for many in the different age groups and this will help in creating a brand recall value and awareness in the category, Gulab Oils said in a statement.

Read Also: GroupM India names Ritika Taneja as head, e-commerce

Read Also: Ad volumes on radio for retail sector grew by 62% during Jan-Aug 2021 compared to Jan-Aug 2020: TAM AdEx

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook