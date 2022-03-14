Games24x7 onboards Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad as brand ambassadors of My11Circle

The cricketers will feature in the fantasy platform’s multimedia campaigns across TV, digital and social media platforms.

Online skill gaming company Games24x7 has brought Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad on board as the new face for My11Circle. Both the cricketers will feature in the fantasy platform’s multimedia campaigns across TV, digital and social media platforms. Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad performance on field resonates with My11Circle’s performance off-field where the brand has carved a spot for itself in fantasy sports within a short span of time, Bhavin Pandya, co-founder and CEO, Games24x7, said. “One of the reasons for our success has been our ability to engage and connect with the enthusiastic Indian cricket fans by valuing and rewarding their skill and passion,” he added.

Cricket fans are the target group (TG) for My11Circle’s offerings in the online skill-gaming industry. The fantasy platform recently signed-up with RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group’s Lucknow franchise Lucknow Super Giants as the official title sponsor as a part of its association with the sport. The multi-year deal will see the fantasy platform’s logo featuring on the newly introduced IPL team jersey.

For Shubman Gill, My11Circle is a platform that offers access to people around the country to deeply engage with their favourite sport. “I’m really honoured to be part of such a wonderful fantasy sports platform and privileged to join my fellow mates Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj as a brand ambassador of My11Circle,” Ruturaj Gaikwad highlighted.

Games24x7 is an online gaming company with a portfolio that spans skill games (RummyCircle, My11Circle, Carrom) and casual games (U-Games). It was founded by Bhavin Pandya and Trivikraman Thampy in 2006. The company is backed by marquee investors including Tiger Global and The Raine Group.

