Dish TV India partners with MX Player

Dish TV India has entered into a strategic alliance with MX Player. With this partnership, Dish TV India has strengthened its portfolio by adding one more app in the app zone on its Android-based connected devices, namely Dish SMRT Hub and d2h stream for its DishTV and d2h users respectively. Users will now be able to stream MX Originals, TV shows, music videos and movies across multiple genres and languages.

According to Anil Dua, executive director and group CEO, Dish TV India Limited, the partnership with MX Player makes it easy for Android box users to access large content library spanning over 10 languages through this in-built app and further enhance their TV viewing experience.

“Our core proposition is to distribute premium original content in local and regional languages for the 100s of millions of Indians for whom smartphones are the first screen. But with the Dish TV association, we are looking at widening our existing base of viewers and extending a superior entertainment experience to Indian audiences across genres and through a screen of their choice – be it their mobiles, tablets or TV screens,” Abhishek Joshi, head, marketing and business partnerships, MX Player, stated.

In addition to MX Player, the Android box offers a host of features including built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, Google Play and access to all popular featured OTT platforms like YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Watcho, Voot, ALTBalaji, among others. Coupled with the ease of using voice commands via Google Assistant, the Android-based set-top box is compatible with any television set.

Dish TV India Limited is a direct-to-home (DTH) Company which operates multiple individual brands such as Dish TV, Zing and d2h under its umbrella. Dish TV India Limited has on its platform more than 700 channels and services including 31 audio channels and 71 HD channels and services. The Company has a vast distribution network of over 3,700 distributors and around 400,000 dealers that span across 9,400 towns in the country.

