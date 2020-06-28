Covid-19 Ads: How brands are communicating meaningfully in the new normal

Brand communications are geared towards welcoming consumers back post lockdown

As consumers resume trying to find their way into the ‘new normal’ post lockdown, brand communications are now geared up towards welcoming their consumers back. Here is how brands and agencies have been communicating over the last few days-

KFC- KFC You Soon

With the dine-in service reopening following months of lockdown, KFC along with DDB launched the ‘KFC You Soon’ playlist to serenade customers. The film features chairs, dispensers, barcode scanners highlighting how they have missed consumers over the last few days and now with restaurants reopening, they are ready to welcome everyone with necessary “social distancing measures.”

Bacardi- Roommates

Bacardi’s Roommates’ film features the story of three real roommates as they make the most out of quarantining together through a series of relatable, at-home activities. Conceptualised by BBDO, the film encourages people to do what moves them highlighting that even when the world stops moving, you don’t have to.

Action Against Hunger- DDB

Highlighting how the pandemic situation has led to another in the form of bringing out the limits of the food system, the campaign asks people to take action against hunger. The print campaign shows things that we didn’t expect to ever experience: eerie empty supermarket shelves, creating a fleeting panic, that stayed engraved in our collective memory.

Gyumri Beer- Difficulties

With the world undergoing unprecedented times, Gyumri Beer highlights how each bad situation has its endpoint at which good things begin. Conceptualised by Zuck&Berg, the campaign aims to inspire people that even as the current times may seem challenging, one needs to be patient and wait for the good times to arrive.

Burger King- Safety Instructions

With restaurants reopening, Burger King along with Buzzman launched a campaign ‘Safety Instructions’ wherein it got transformed into an airline called Burger Klean. The ad underlines the precautions Burger King France has taken for its outlets in the country so that people can dine in and devour their favourite burgers without any worry.

Source: Ads of the World

Read Also: Covid-19 Ads: How brands are re-establishing communications post lockdown

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook