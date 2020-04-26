Covid-19 Ads: Here’s how auto brands are ‘reversing’ gears to promote social distancing

Auto brands are recreating previously released advertisements amid covid-19

As countries across the world are coming to terms with what is now referred to as the ‘new normal’, automobile brands, one of the most affected sectors due to the pandemic, have been reviving communications to raise awareness around social distancing to stay relevant among the consumers. Over the last few days, several brands such as Kia Motors, Land Rover, Fiat, Audi among others have launched campaigns depicting videos of keeping their cars parked to highlight the message of staying indoors. Here are a few brands who have been promoting the cause extensively-

1.Kia Motors- #RewindKia

In order to promote the importance of staying indoors, Kia Motors with Isobar India recrafted an earlier commercial to showcase the protagonist heading back home urging consumers to stay home and stay safe. “Going back does not mean we would never move ahead. As we pass through these tough times, let’s look for the silver lining together,” the brand said on its Twitter handle.

2. Land Rover- Keep It Parked

Luxury vehicle company, Land Rover India too, promoted the need to #StaySafe amid the global pandemic through its ‘Keep It Parked’ campaign. “Keep it parked. For now. Not forever,” wrote the brand on its official Twitter handle as it showcased the car making its way back from where it started.

3. Fiat- Reverse

Conceptualised by Publicis, Fiat Argentina, also jumped into the bandwagon through its reverse campaign to promote the message of staying in during these uncertain times.

4. Honda- #StayHome

In an interesting format particularly in the automobile category, Ogilvy shot a car commercial for Honda UAE entirely from home urging consumers to stay in ‘Until We Drive Again’.

5. Hyundai- #WePledgeToBeSafe

Hyundai India launched the #WePledgeToBeSafe asking users to try off-roading by keeping their cars parked at home and using this time to ease off. “Today we are stronger when we are apart. Social distancing is the need of the hour. Together #WePledgeToBeSafe,” the brand said on its social media platform.

6. Mercedes Benz- Thanks to everyone giving their best

Mercedes Benz thanked everyone for doing their bit by standing still during the ongoing pandemic through its campaign stating “Another Mercedes that ‘stands’ for safety,” which showcased the car parked outside home.

7. Audi- #AudiTogether

In the #AudiTogether campaign, the brand focuses on the car in the parking space to spread out the message of #FlattenTheCurve. “This is the time to hit the brakes, drive-in, so we can drive through this together. Stay home, stay safe and progress through safety,” Audi mentioned. Apart from this, the brand also tweaked its logo to separate the four rings promoting distancing.

8. Jeep- Same Day

Jeep reused footage from its popular Super Bowl commercial ‘Bill Murray’s GroundHog Day’ to encourage people to stay home during the coronavirus situation. “Wake up. Wash hands. Miss groundhog. Repeat. Every day is probably starting to seem the same, but the more we all remember to stay inside, the sooner we can get back outside,” the brand said.

9. Morris Garages India- Raftaar Wahi Hogi

The brand released a solidarity song ‘Raftaar Wahi Hogi’ to spread out the message of how staying apart can help emerge out of the crisis. “Brighter days will surely come. Till then, we have to go the extra mile, stay at home and overcome this challenge.”

