HDFC Asset Management marked a sharp 34% QoQ growth in its net profit from Rs 623 crore in Q4FY26 to Rs 837 crore in Q1FY27. The increase however was mostly due to an increase in other income by about Rs 250 crore. On a YoY basis, the AMC’s net profit increased by 12% from Rs 748 crore. The YoY growth in net profit was primarily due to growth in revenue from Rs 968 crore to Rs 1,100 crore.

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Asset Under Management

The fund house saw an increase in its mutual fund quarterly average assets from Rs 8.29 lakh crore in Q1FY26 to Rs 9.35 lakh crore in Q1FY27, contributing 11.2% to the total quarterly average assets of the industry. The fund house also had a market share of 12.8% in the industry’s actively managed equity assets.

The AMC also saw a higher proportion of equity in its asset mix compared to the industry average. The ratio of equity and non-equity average quarterly of the fund house stood at 66:34 in June 2026, compared to 57:43 of the industry. The contribution of individual investors stood at 69%, compared to 61% for the overall industry.

The fund house shared that the number of its unique customers stood at 17.1 million as of June 2026 compared to 61.9 million for the industry, marking a 28% market penetration. Currently, the fund house had a distribution network of over 1.1 lakh empanelled partners, supported by 280 offices across the country, including 196 offices in B30 locations.