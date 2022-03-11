Capri Global partners with Gujarat Titans for IPL 2022

The Capri logo will feature on the right chest of the Gujarat Titans’ official team jerseys

Capri Global Capital Limited has announced a multi-year partnership with the Gujarat Titans. As a part of the partnership the Capri logo will feature on the right chest of the Gujarat Titans’ official team jerseys. The Ahmedabad-based franchise Gujarat Titans will make its debut on the pitch in the 15 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“We are at the cusp of introducing a new business vertical and through this partnership, we want to reach out to different audiences and create more awareness about our brand. The association with Gujarat Titans will give Capri Global Capital Limited brand recognition and recall. Gujarat has always been one of the key markets for us and the debut of Gujarat Titans also marks our debut in the IPL,” Rajesh Sharma, managing director, Capri Global Capital Limited, said.

As the latest entrant into the IPL, the zeal to make a difference in a highly competitive cricket environment provides a unique opportunity for Gujarat Titans, Arvinder Singh, chief operating officer, Gujarat Titans, stated. “Capri Global has been working successfully in India’s financial sector over the years. This strategic tie-up builds on the ethos of both brands, as both are poised for growth in their respective fields. Our joint debut in the IPL aims to pay tribute to the state’s rich cricketing legacy,” he added.

Capri Global Group’s key ventures are non-banking financial company (NBFC), stressed assets fund (SAF) and sports venture (owner of Sharjah franchise, a part of UAE T20 League). The group company is listed on the BSE and NSE and is part of the NIFTY smallcap 250 index. The primary focus of CGCL lies in serving the underserved segments of micro-small and medium enterprises (MSME) through secured lending. CGCL’s wholly owned subsidiary, Capri Global Housing Finance Limited (CGHFL) is focused on the affordable housing finance space.

