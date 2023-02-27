California Pistachios launch ‘Crack it snack it’ campaign to promote healthy snacking

California Pistachios is having a ‘Double Dhamaka’ celebration for World Pistachio Day on February 26 and National Snacking Day on March 4 with launch of its #CrackItSnackIt campaign. The company said that this campaign features a celebrity partnership, humorous social media videos, and an addictive Instagram game filter.

The brand has partnered with Sameera Reddy to promote healthy snacking through this campaign. California Pistachios has also collaborated with influencers from India, including Nisman Parpia, Pooja and Karan Bafna, Jagriti Pahwa, and Santosh Mishra, to create a series of Instagram Reels that inspire consumers to take life one step at a time and enjoy their favorite snack.

“We absolutely love munching! As a parent of two, I always encourage my family to pick the right snacks that are both delicious and healthy. This World Pistachio Day let’s share our love for Pistas and make mindful choices. Join me and team California Pistachios with #CrackitSnackit to celebrate World Pistachio Day and National Snacking Day!” said Sameera Reddy.

California Pistachios has also created the #CatchItSnackIt game filter on Instagram. Users can challenge their friends, family, and followers to catch falling pistachios in a bowl within 30 seconds, earning points for each catch. This game filter is available for the first time on National Snacking Day.

