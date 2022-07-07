boAt announces partnership with IVM Podcasts

Imagine Marketing Limited owned boAt has announced a seven-episode video series podcast – #DoWhatFloatsYourboAt in partnership with podcast network IVM Podcasts. This podcast deep-dives into the alternative lives of new India, by having insightful conversations with an eclectic selection of personalities who have pursued their passions, irrespective of obstacles, free of rules and managed to do some really cool things.

“I have got the opportunity to initiate and be a part of such an inspiring series. boAt as a brand has always moved ahead with the motto to chase dreams and follow the heart no matter what. I believe this podcast series is an opportunity to bring their success stories in limelight and inspire other individuals to achieve their motto. I urge all our boAtheads to #DoWhatFloatsYourboAt,” Aman Gupta, co-founder, and CMO of boAt said.

The show is based on the brand’s purpose of #DoWhatFloatsYourboAt, which focuses on recognising and enabling the underground community of creators across genres in the country. The guest line-up includes names such as Shantanu Maheshwari (actor and dancer), Ruhee Dosani (digital creator), Zake (grafitti artist), Mayur Jumani (music composer and producer), Mythpat (video gaming creator), Pranav Mishra (co-founder, HUEMN) and Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO, boAt) who talk about their passion, struggles, learnings and achievements in their respective passions covering dance, content creation, graffiti art, memes and music, gaming, street fashion and entrepreneurship.

“Through our partnership with boAt, we wanted to shine a spotlight on those thriving, fearless go-getters who do not conform to norms, dance to their own beats and have gone on to do great stuff. This podcast is dedicated to the dreams of all listeners, we hope you find a tiny bit of inspiration through #DoWhatFloatsYourboAt,” Amit Doshi, head, IVM Podcasts-Pratilipi and Kavita Rajwade, co-founder, IVM Podcasts-Pratilipi said.

Hosted by Danish Sait, an Indian stand-up comedian, host, RJ, actor, and writer, the series is a salute to the lives of people who have written their own success stories. The first episode of the series would go live on July 7, 2022 with subsequent releases every Thursday and one bonus episode where the brand will give a platform to emerging voices in different subcultures to feature on the podcast itself. An exclusive video launch will be live on boAt Lifestyle’s YouTube channel and the audio podcast will be available on all major podcast platforms like IVM podcast app Spotify, Apple, Google podcasts, among others.

