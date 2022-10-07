Bail Kolhu rolls out #ComicPadhnaCoolHai campaign to revive lost love for comics among children

Bail Kolhu has launched a campaign #ComicPadhnaCoolHai. BL Agro has launched this campaign alongside introducing its Bail Kolhu comics in Hindi and English languages that feature stories capturing acts of kindness to develop the spirit of generosity in young readers. Bail Kolhu comics are conceptualised and published by Leads Brand Connect Pvt. Ltd, under the campaign #ComicPadhnaCoolHai, which is launched across print media, radio and social media.

For many decades now, Bail Kolhu brand has nourished the health of families with its promise of pure quality products, Ghanshyam Khandelwal, chairman, BL Agro, said. “Reading for pleasure is a joyful activity for both mental and physical health, across age groups. However, with the pandemic-induced school closures, all activities including reading became virtual. With the Superhero Bail Kolhu comics, we aim to inspire children to find joy in reading and telling them that #ComicPadhnaCoolHai,” he added.

Bail Kolhu has announced that the first two issues will be distributed free of cost and delivered pan-India using the Indian Postal Service, to those who subscribe on the company’s website. The brand will make physical copies available at its co-branded railway platform No. 16 of New Delhi Railway Station, renamed as Bail Kolhu Platform no. 16. The comics will also be available at Diwali melas across key cities of Uttar Pradesh. The brand will also be entering into strategic tie-ups with schools to drive distribution across the country.

By utilising storytelling in the graphic format, it’s easier to capture the attention of children, Richa Khandelwal, managing director, Leads Brand Connect, the agency behind conceptualising and publishing the comics, said, “Those who grew up ‘screen-free’ will remember the charm of reading and exchanging comic books, and the eager wait of a new issue. Moreover, having a physical copy to read can provide a much-needed break from gadgets. Through this unique initiative, we endeavor to rekindle the interest of children to read comics,” she added.

