After Hours: Pritesh Talwar, CEO, Livpure

At Livpure as well, we have been investing in our R&D to come up with fitness devices that will help our consumers to ensure their vitals are being checked on a daily basis

The Job

The direct-to-consumer business is evolving very rapidly, and there are good competitors in the market. The race to be the best consumer-friendly brand, and provide exactly what the customer requires is exciting. Given the rate at which the tech industry is growing these days, most products have become smart. Brainstorming with the team about new ideas and coming up with innovations that will make the life of every Indian easier is something I enjoy the most.

The Weekdays

Typically, I start my day early with yoga, before commencing work. Usually, my day comprises productive business meetings with stakeholders and multiple teams. The majority of my time goes in discussing new ideas to grow the business, getting a plan of action ready, and getting updates on the ongoing projects and their outcomes.

After a long day of work, I try to find time for myself and meditate for half an hour. I also believe in having a proper sleep schedule, and ensure that I get a minimum of seven to eight hours of sleep every night to get a fresh start every morning.

The Weekend

I like to spend time with family as much as possible, but with exciting projects in the pipeline, work becomes unavoidable. I have been cultivating new hobbies during the pandemic, such as gardening, and find time on Sunday mornings for the same.

The Toys

Even if we try, it’s very difficult to keep ourselves away from technology these days. My phone and laptop have been my constant companions. I used to carry a Kindle when I travelled; but now, I prefer reading hardcopy books instead. I have also started using fitness trackers to keep a check on my health on a daily basis. At Livpure as well, we have been investing in our R&D to come up with fitness devices that will help our consumers to ensure their vitals are being checked on a daily basis.

The Logos

I am not so brand-conscious, and like to wear what I feel comfortable in.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook