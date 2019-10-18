After hours: Naveen Anand, Senior Director, Marketing, Oriflame South Asia

I am very organised; my entire day is well planned. After a quick short walk in the morning, I reach office by 8.30 am. I like to review what I wish to accomplish at the beginning of my day and schedule all the meetings beforehand.
The Job
The direct selling model is an excellent opportunity to help people achieve their dreams. This is what I love the most about the industry at large. However, I would like to see some strict laws against fly-by-night companies that give a bad name to the direct selling industry.
The Weekdays
I also spend a major chunk of my time on calls with consultant leaders or sales folks, analysing business data. I look forward to making an impact on our consultants’ businesses which, in turn, strengthens our brand. I also look forward to being around our close-knit team. I ensure that my lunch is not a rushed affair. I eat while chatting with different sets of colleagues every day.
The Weekend
Weekends are reserved for my friends and family. Since my wife and I love watching movies, we often go out to catch the latest films, with a large Coke and popcorn. At times, we go out for dinner. I also enjoy an occasional game of golf with friends.
The Toys
I cannot live without my iPhone and iPad.
The Logos
Some of the brands I love are Johnston & Murphy, ECCO, Armani, Ralph Lauren, Rolex and Rado.
