Advertising volumes on radio dipped by 82% during lockdown: TAM AdEx

Radio advertising dropped 82% between March 25 – May 17, 2020 (lockdown period) when compared to the same number of days before lockdown, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. As per the AdEx data, the radio sector which had over 2800 advertisers on the platform advertising over 3500 brands prior to the lockdown, saw over 50% decline with over 1,100 advertisers and approximately 1,300 brands advertising on the platform during lockdown.

As per the data, the radio sector recorded 40 average ad insertions per day for 21 days prior to lockdown. The platform recorded a steep decline of 76% during Lockdown 1 (March 25 – April 14, 2020) with only 10 average ad insertions per day. During Lockdown 2 (April 15 – May 3, 2020) the percentage change in average ad insertions further declined by 46% with only five average ad insertions per day. Similarly, Lockdown 3 (May 4 – 17, 2020) recorded 11% decline in average ad insertions per day.

Bifurcation LD Avg Ads/Day (000s) % Change Pre Lockdown 1 (21 Days) 40 Lockdown 1 (21 Days) 10 -76% Lockdown 2 (19 Days) 5 -46% Lockdown 3 (14 Days) 5 -11%

Regional Players accounted for 21% of the ads on radio during lockdowns, while the remaining 79% came from national players. Out of this, national players recorded 29 average ad insertions per day for 21 days prior to lockdown, while regional players recorded 11 average ad insertions per day for the same period. Despite having less average ad volumes per day when compared to national players, percentage change of average ad insertions per day on regional radio was higher than national players at 83% with 2 average ad insertions per day during Lockdown 1. National players saw 73% decline with 8 average ad insertions per day. The decline continued for Lockdown 2 as well with regional radio platforms recording 38% decline in average ad insertions per day and national radio players recording a dip of 48%. However, post Lockdown 3, regional players witnessed a percentage increase in average ad insertions per day when compared to Lockdown 2. National radio players, on the other hand, further witnesses a decline of 14% in average ad insertions per day when compared to Lockdown 2.

Regional Categories National Categories Bifurcation of Lockdowns Avg Ads/Day (000s) % Change* Avg Ads/Day (000s) % Change* Pre Lockdown 1 (21 Days) 11 29 Lockdown 1 (21 Days) 2 -83% 8 -73% Lockdown 2 (19 Days) 1 -38% 4 -48% Lockdown 3 (14 Days) 1 1% 4 -14%

