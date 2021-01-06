Advertising volumes of News genre rose by 5% in 2020 while GEC registered a 3% decline: TAM AdEx

On the back of the festive season, the overall ad volumes witnessed a rise in 2020 as average ad volumes/day rose by 39% in fourth quarter (October-December) as compared to average ad volumes of the first three quarters.

Advertising volumes on the news genre registered 5% growth in 2020 as opposed to 2019, despite coronavirus pandemic wrecking havoc across the advertising industry. However, general entertainment channel (GEC), failed to see the same outlook and recorded a 3.6% decline in advertising volume in 2020 as opposed to 2019, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. On the back of the festive season, the overall ad volumes witnessed a rise in 2020 as average ad volumes/day rose by 39% in fourth quarter (October-December) as compared to average ad volumes of the first three quarters. Due to a nation-wide lockdown, April- June quarter recorded the lowest average ad volumes/day.

For the news genre, average ad volumes reached the pre-Lockdown levels within two months of the post Lockdown period. Further, during festive season, ad volumes on news genre had double digit share. Interestingly, news genre witnessed a percentage rise in advertising share during 2020 compared to 2019.

Nearly 73% of the overall genre TV advertising volumes of the news genre was accounted for by regional channels while the remaining 27% share was accounted for by national channels. Out of this, Hindi news channels led the advertising charts with 33% genre advertising volume share followed by Bengali news channels at 10%. With a rise in consumption of regional content in 2020, new genre witnessed a 2% rise in ad volumes of regional news channels during 2020 compared to previous year.

Services sector emerged at the top of the TV news genre advertising charts accounting for 14% share of ad volumes, followed by F&B and Personal Care/Personal Hygiene with 13% share, each. Rank of the Personal Healthcare sector improved owing to covid pandemic. Interestingly, Hair Care and BFSI sector were the new entrants in the Top 10 sectors’ list and claimed the tenth and ninth position.

Unsurprisingly, FMCG players ruled the list of top 10 advertisers with Hindustan Unilever (HUL) leading the advertising charts, followed by Reckitt Benckiser India. Top 10 advertisers accounted for 23% share of ad volumes during 2020. CGCMMF (Amul) saw a positive rank shift in 2020 as the company moved up to claim the third position from the tenth it held in 2019, while Piccadily Agro Industries was the new entrant in Top 10 advertisers’ list.

True Shield Hand Sanitizer emerged as the most advertised brand followed by Colgate Dental Cream in 2020. As per the data, top 10 brands accounted for 9% share of television news genre ad volumes. The genre saw six new brands entering the top 10 list in 2020.

According to the data, GEC genre witnessed a resurgence in ad volumes during third and fourth quarter i.e. Unlockdown period after drop in 2nd quarter due to Lockdown. Further, during festive season–October and November, ad volumes on GEC genre registered 10% share of ad volumes. However, the genre recorded a percentage drop in advertising share during 2020 when compared to 2019.

Nearly 77% of the GEC genre advertising volumes was accounted for by regional channels while the remaining 23% share was accounted for by national channels. Out of this, Hindi GEC channels led the advertising charts with 21% genre advertising volume share followed by Tamil GEC channels at 15%. With a rise in consumption of regional content in 2020, regional GEC channels had 3 times more ad volumes compared to national channels.

Personal Care/Personal Hygiene sector emerged at the top of the GEC genre TV advertising charts accounting for 25% share of ad volumes, followed by F&B at 22% share. Services and Hair Care sector claimed the third and fourth position with 10% and 9% share, respectively, maintaining the top four sector line-up as of 2019. The top three sectors together added 57% share of ad volumes which were also on top during 2019. BFSI sector was the new entrants in the Top 10 sectors’ list and claimed the tenth position.

Unsurprisingly, FMCG players ruled the list of top 10 advertisers with Hindustan Unilever (HUL) leading the advertising charts, followed by Reckitt Benckiser India. Top 10 advertisers accounted for 58% share of GEC ad volumes during 2020. Marico was the new entrant in top 10 advertisers’ list, claiming the tenth position.

Clinic Plus Shampoo stands strong on the topmost position as the brand reigns over the GEC advertising charts followed by Lux Toilet Soap in 2020. As per the data, top 10 brands accounted for 10% share of GEC genre ad volumes. Interestingly, six out of top 10 brands were from HUL and 3 were from Reckitt Benckiser.



