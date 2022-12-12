Inspired by Binance and Decentraland, Big Eyes Coin becomes the best Crypto Token to buy now

Awareness about NFTs is gathering momentum. Meta, the parent company of Instagram, recently said it would feature NFTs. This social media platform would support the minting and selling of NFT digital assets.

NFT’s presence on Instagram will draw more people into this space. It will make its features and utility more prominent. This prominence will help to facilitate the acceptance of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

With its NFT integration, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will thrive. A direct rival to other NFT platforms, Big Eyes Coin intends to be among the top-leading NFT platforms globally. The potential adoption of NFTs by Instagram can help Big Eyes Coin achieve its goals quickly.

Big Eyes Coin Will Promote NFT Collections Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will promote creativity in its ecosystem. It will organize events for the collection of NFTs. Designers within the Big Eyes Coin ecosystem will draw inspiration from its cute cat meme.

After much scrutiny, it will select the best 10 NFTs. The designers of these NFTs will receive special recognition and reward. Big Eyes NFTs will also grant users access to exclusive events. This will incentivize members to buy and HODL the NFTs.

Big Eyes Coin Will Donate 5% of its Total Assets to Charity.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will not only harness the cute cats but also protect them. Ensuring the ocean is safe guarantees cats will always have food. It will achieve this by dedicating 5% of its assets to a charity wallet.

This donation will be used to pursue its environmental course by protecting the ocean. It will provide a formidable voice for vulnerable and endangered species.

Big Eyes Coin Vs. Binance

The Binance Smart Chain is a prominent blockchain in this space. Its ecosystem hosts a mainstream decentralized exchange platform. This DEX offers users the opportunity to trade or exchange cryptocurrency quickly.

Binance $500 Twitter Investment: A Huge Inspiration for Big Eyes Coin Binance has made remarkable growth in the crypto space. The CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, has made a $500 investment in Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition.

According to CZ, one crucial reason for investing in Twitter is its untapped value. Binance is partnering with Twitter to achieve blockchain integration.

It will bring Twitter under blockchain scrutiny. The goal of this action is to eliminate bots. Binance also intends to launch a crypto wallet for Twitter users.

This partnership will favour all crypto platforms, including Big Eyes. Big Eyes has kept an active Twitter presence to keep its users engaged. This integration will further facilitate Big Eyes’ operations.

Additionally, Big Eyes will set aside 5% of its total assets for marketing. It will employ social media, and influencers will help publicize this project. The goal is to make Big Eyes Coin the most talked-about project in 2022.

Big Eyes Coin Vs. Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a metaverse game that runs on Ethereum. It provides a virtual world experience for users. In Decentraland, MANA is the native currency. It fuels transactions and confers governance rights.

For instance, MANA enables users to buy LAND parcels. Here, users can build breathtaking structures and utopias.

Decentraland also allows users to build games in its ecosystem. Other gamers can then play these games.

Like Decentraland, Big Eyes runs on the Ethereum blockchain. The project also has a robust community-driven initiative.

In addition to incentives, users of Big Eyes will own the ecosystem. They are eligible to provide strategic decisions. Thus, it will always be modified to meet its user’s needs.

Additionally, Big Eyes will also be available for swaps and exchanges. There is already a plan for this token to be launched on Uniswap. Drawing inspiration from Decentraland, Big Eyes has the potential to explode.

How To Purchase The Big Eyes Coin PresaleBig Eyes Coin presale comes with mouth-watering giveaways. Therefore, join this community-based project by visiting Big Eyes Coin’s official website.

Fill out a digital form and choose any of these cryptocurrencies -BNB, ETH, or USDT-to fund your wallet. Then, the funded wallet should be connected to the presale platform. To proceed, click the “Buy Now” button. Once the payment has been approved, the purchase is complete.

Use promo code SUSHI611 for additional tokens with every purchase! To Conclude

Big Eyes Coin’s outstanding features will make it one of the most prominent crypto startups. Joining this project will change your status for good.

