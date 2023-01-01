Australia becomes 4th largest crypto ATM hub

El Salvador, the first nation to legalise Bitcoin, has dropped yet another position in terms of the total number of crypto ATM installations as Australia reports 216 ATMs as we approach 2023, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador made the decision to place more than 200 cryptocurrency ATMs across the nation as part of his effort to make Bitcoin a legal tender. El Salvador was at the time, in September 2021, the third-largest hub for cryptocurrency ATMs after the United States and Canada, but in 2022, Spain and Australia passed El Salvador in terms of ATM density.

Spain installed 215 crypto ATMs, according to Cointelegraph, making it the third-largest hub for crypto ATMs. However, Spain kept up its installation drive and, as of this writing, had 226 crypto ATMs. El Salvador’s reign as the fourth-largest hub for crypto ATMs was brief because Australia improved over the ensuing months.

The government of Nigeria was compelled to cap ATM cash withdrawals at $225 (100,000 naira) per week as a result of the country’s efforts to compel the adoption of its own central bank digital currency (CBDC), known as eNaira.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

