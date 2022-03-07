JK Tyre Orange 4X4 Fury concludes: Witnesses first woman off-road participant

The seventh edition of the JK Tyre Orange 4X4 Fury has concluded. The two-day competition witnessed 12 teams participating from various parts of the country like Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Chandigarh, Delhi, etc.

The seventh edition of the JK Tyre Orange 4X4 Fury concluded on Friday. It is regarded as one of India’s toughest and most exciting off-road competitions. This time, the event was held in the backdrop of the famous ‘Orange Festival of Adventure & Music’ at Dambuk in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley. The two-day competition witnessed 12 teams participating from various parts of the country like Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Chandigarh, Delhi, etc. in the Open category, comprising extremely modified vehicles.

The event came to a riveting close with Team Gulf First winning their maiden title in the event’s open category. The seventh edition of the JK Tyre Orange 4X4 Fury became momentous as it had its first women participant too. Aparna Umesh from Kerala challenged the stalwarts in the competition. Moreover, a large number of local teams from the northeastern region also participated in the event and were going through the paces for the coveted trophy.

While Team Gulf from Kerala registered their first win, the defending champions MOCA from Arunachal Pradesh stood second followed by NIOC from Delhi-NCR, respectively. The 4×4 Fury competition had the teams negotiate through natural and gruelling obstacles like swamps, steep riverbanks, boulder-filled riverbeds and tracks through rainforests. The stages were prepared by national navigators Musa Sherif and Ashwin Naik.

Such was the route that on the first day itself, almost 80 per cent of the cars broke down. Out of 24 cars participating only 6 could reach the finish line. The two-day event was flagged off on March 3 by Abu Tayeng, Director Tourism, along with Gum Tayeng, MLA Dambuk. The festival strives to showcase Arunachal Pradesh as a tourist destination. The night of the first of its kind Orange Festival concluded with mesmerising performances by local artists.

Presenting the awards to the winning teams, Shri Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh said, “Orange Festival is an opportunity to showcase and promote eco-tourism activities which will ultimately help develop infrastructure of the region. On behalf of the state, I thank JK Tyre for promoting the rich heritage of not only Dambuk but of Arunachal Pradesh.”

