YoBykes to launch high-speed e-scooter and motorcycle in India

With an R&D centre already in place, YoBykes is poised to launch a new range of high-speed scooters and motorcycles in the near future.

YoBykes has announced plans to launch its high-speed electric scooter and electric bike. Under the leadership of Managing Director Shailesh Bhandari, and its in-house R&D facility, YoBykes aims to provide hassle-free and eco-friendly transportation solutions to Indian consumers.

Reflecting on the company’s journey, Bhandari stated, “We have relentlessly pursued our vision for over two decades. We initiated awareness campaigns to educate the masses about the benefits of electric vehicles, and today, after 17 years, our steadfast efforts have positioned us as trendsetters. Even now, major players are striving to achieve the market penetration that we achieved nearly two decades ago.”

Also Read 2024 KTM 390 Duke breaks cover — All you need to know

As YoBykes looks to the future, the company remains committed to innovation and technological advancement. “Our plans include the activation of all our dealers with the introduction of newer technologies,” the company said in a statement.

The company has not revealed any details about the e-scooter or the motorcycle’s battery pack or performance yet.