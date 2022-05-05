Atum Charge installs Mumbai’s first solar-powered EV charging station in Malad

Atum Charge has set up Mumbai’s first solar-powered electric vehicle charging station in Malad. The company had previously deployed 250 solar-powered EV charging stations in the country.

Atum Charge, an EV charging solutions provider, announced that it has installed Mumbai’s first solar-powered electric vehicle charging station in Malad. Atum Charge is claimed to be a one-of-a-kind EV charging station that uses an electricity-generating Integrated Solar Roof. It is said to enable the entire EV charging proposition to transition to 100 per cent solar, whereas conventional EV charging stations generate electricity using thermal power.

The company’s latest EV charging station in Mumbai gets a 5.2 kW Atum Solar Roof, which the firm claims is the world’s first electricity-generating solar roof. Also, it is said to be patented in India, the United States, and South Africa. Atum Charge in Malad also serves as a convenient new-age co-working space. The company offers charging on-the-go and it’s said to be an idyllic setting where one can “Charge. Recharge. Work”.

Commenting on the launch of their new EV charging station in Malad, Vamsi Gaddam, Founder and Joint Managing Director, Atum Charge, said, “We are pleased to announce that, with the assistance of our specialists and R&D team, we have added a new chapter to our quest for sustainability in Mumbai, ushering in a new era of the green revolution.”

He further added, “We need to be environmentally conscious now more than ever, and opening our new charging station in Mumbai, where people are already very aware and motivated about climate issues, is an excellent first step toward our ultimate goal of a greener, healthier India.”

